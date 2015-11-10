WASHINGTON Nov 10 A non-profit watchdog group
on Tuesday called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
and a Senate ethics panel to probe whether Republican Senator
Bob Corker engaged in insider trading and made false statements
on financial disclosure forms.
The Campaign for Accountability said that Corker, who chairs
the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and is a senior Banking
Committee member, "made an astonishing 70 trades of stock in the
real estate investment giant CBL and Associates Properties."
The group said some of the transactions "closely preceded
company announcements that led to changes in the stock's price
and seemingly resulted in the senator making millions of
dollars."
Last week, the Wall Street Journal wrote about Corker's
trades, reporting that CBL stock purchases were disclosed
recently, after questions from the newspaper about "apparent
discrepancies in his Senate financial-disclosure reports."
The Campaign for Accountability said Corker "worked for an
affiliate of CBL before starting his own business and its
executives, employees, and their spouses have been among his top
campaign donors."
A Corker spokeswoman on Tuesday said: "These baseless
accusations from a political special interest group are
categorically false and nothing more than a smear campaign."
She added that Corker "always has disclosed to the public
that he invests in CBL since he first held stock in the company
back in 2007." But the accounting firm that worked on his
financial disclosure reports did not list the dates of some
transactions, she added. "We are correcting this technical
oversight."
The Campaign for Accountability noted that Corker's
recently-amended filings reported a 2009 purchase of between $1
million and $5 million of CBL stock, "sold just five months
later in 2010 at a 42 percent profit."
Subsequent stock purchases also brought Corker large gains,
the group said.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Andrew Hay)