WASHINGTON Dec 30 The White House on Wednesday
voiced concern about the arrest of journalists in Ethiopia and
urged that country's government to release people imprisoned for
exercising their right to free expression.
While the United States had welcomed the release of several
detained bloggers in Ethiopia earlier this year, National
Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, "we
are deeply concerned by the recent arrests of other
journalists."
He did not give details about the recently arrested
journalists.
On a visit to Ethiopia in July, U.S. President Barack Obama
said in a speech at the African Union in Addis Ababa that
Ethiopia "cannot unleash the full potential of its people" if it
jails journalists and restricts legitimate opposition groups.
An Ethiopian opposition party leader said on Friday police
had arrested two of its senior members on suspicion of inciting
weeks of protests against government plans to set up a new
economic zone near the capital that would displace farmers.
"We urge the Ethiopian Government to release journalists and
all others imprisoned for exercising their right to free
expression, to refrain from using its Anti-Terrorism
Proclamation as a mechanism to silence dissent," Price said.
