WASHINGTON, March 12 The World Trade
Organization has ruled that U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing
received $3 billion to $4 billion in illegal subsidies in
the form of federal research grants and local tax breaks, the
top U.S. trade official said on Monday.
But U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk called the decision
"a tremendous victory" for the United States because he said a
separate WTO panel ruled last year that European governments
provided $18 billion in subsidized funding for Airbus.
"It is now clear that European subsidies to Airbus are far
larger - by multiples - and far more distortive than anything
that the United States does for Boeing," Kirk said in a
statement.
In Brussels, European Commission officials said the ruling
vindicated the European Union's long-held position that Boeing
has received massive illegal subsidies and said the cost to EU
industry from the progams runs into "billions of euros."
"The Appellate Body has now spoken in both the Airbus and
Boeing cases," said Rainer Ohler, Airbus' Head of Public Affairs
and Communications. "Comparing the core claims made by both
sides, the net outcome is clear: Boeing's cash grants are
fundamentally illegal, while the system of loans to Airbus by
European governments is legal and may continue."
Commission officials called on the United States to end the
support programs for Boeing, something Kirk indicated Washington
was prepared to consider.
"The United States is ready to address all of the WTO
findings, and we expect Europe to do the same. Airbus is a
mature, highly capable company with ready access to commercial
financing. It doesn't need the launch aid that European
governments are continuing to provide," Kirk said.
"It is time for European governments to get out of the way
and let Boeing and Airbus compete on even terms," he said.
The WTO appellate body ruling on Monday faulted the United
States for research funded by NASA and the Department of Defense
that benefited Boeing and for tax breaks granted by the state of
Washington and city of Wichita, Kansas.
The United States will have six months to comply with the
ruling, once it is formally adopted this month, Kirk said.