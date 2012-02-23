(Adds background on dispute)
WASHINGTON Feb 23 The United States has
not yet decided whether to retaliate against a European Union
law forcing the world's airlines to pay for greenhouse gas
emissions, a top U.S. State Department official said on
Thursday.
"We're still talking to other countries that were adversely
affected by it. We have not decided on any specific course of
action yet," U.S. Undersecretary of State Robert Hormats told
Reuters after a speech.
On Wednesday, countries opposed to the EU law agreed in
Moscow on a basket of possible retaliatory actions, raising
concern the dispute could escalate into a carbon trade war.
The EU dismissed the threat as hypothetical and said it
stood by its law.
The array of potential steps include barring national
airlines from participating in the EU program, lodging a formal
complaint with the United Nations' International Civil Aviation
Organization, or ICAO, ceasing talks with European carriers on
new routes and imposing retaliatory levies on EU airlines.
A Russian official, Valery Okulov, told reporters on
Wednesday each state could decide itself on "the most effective
and reliable measures that will help to cancel or postpone the
implementation of the EU ETS (Emissions Trading System)."
More than 20 countries, including the United States, India
and China, attended the Moscow meeting.
Since the start of this year, all airlines using EU airports
are required to buy permits under the ETS, although they will
not actually face a bill until next year. In addition, they will
at first be handed 85 percent of allowances for free.
Those opposing the program have debated the issue within the
official ICAO framework and also in informal talks - dubbed "the
coalition of the unwilling" - such as the two-day Moscow
meeting, which ended on Wednesday.
Okulov said Saudi Arabia would organize the next unofficial
meeting later this year.
Many nations and the EU have said the best arena to resolve
the dispute would be the ICAO, which has been working on
developing its own plan to curb rising aviation emissions.
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Peter Cooney and Eric
Beech)