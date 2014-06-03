WARSAW, June 3 U.S. President Barack Obama on
Tuesday touted new proposals from his administration to reduce
carbon dioxide emissions from power plants and said the United
States and Europe had to lead by example in fighting global
warming.
"This has to be a global effort," Obama said after a meeting
with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
"As we work to shape a strong global climate agreement ...
it's important for the United States and the EU to set an
example by committing to ambitious goals to reduce emissions
beyond 2020," he said.
