By Doug Palmer
| WASHINGTON, June 13
WASHINGTON, June 13 The European Union does not
want to use negotiations with the United States on a free trade
agreement to weaken recent U.S. financial regulatory reforms, an
EU official said on Thursday, responding to concerns raised by
U.S. politicians.
But the EU is interested in exploring how financial
regulations across the Atlantic can be made more compatible to
allow new business opportunities, Peter Kerstens, a counselor at
the European Commission's office in Washington, said at a
discussion on the proposed U.S.-EU trade pact.
"We do not want to include financial market regulations to
liberalize or to deregulate the sector. We actually want to
improve financial market regulation," Kerstens said.
President Barack Obama and his EU counterparts are expected
at the G8 summit next week in Northern Ireland to announce the
July date and location for the first round of negotiations on
the proposed Transatlantic Trade and Investment Agreement.
Since tariffs on both sides of the Atlantic are relatively
low, the main focus of the negotiations will be to reduce
regulatory barriers to trade. The talks are expected to take at
least one to two years.
Senator Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, last week said he
was concerned that both "Wall Street and industry-friendly
European regulators" hoped to use the U.S.-EU negotiations to
roll back reforms made by Congress in the 2010 Dodd-Frank bill.
U.S. officials, sensitive to those concerns, say they want
to discuss financial regulations in "parallel" talks outside the
U.S.-EU pact and note there are several international forums
where further reforms are already being discussed.
Kerstens said the EU has also tightened up its own financial
regulation in the wake of the 2008-09 crisis.
"Any assertions that ... the European Union wants to
deconstruct Dodd-Frank, or wants to assist the industry in
deconstructing Dodd-Frank, I think is just illusionary. We did
not spend more than five years of hard labor reforming the
European financial sector to do away will all these reforms in a
trade negotiations," Kerstens said.
At the same time, limiting U.S.-EU talks on financial
services to market access issues would be of limited value since
U.S. and EU financial services firms already enjoy good access
to each other's market, Kerstens said.
Faryar Shirzad, a former White House official who works for
the global investment company Goldman Sachs, agreed
U.S.-EU financial services talks should deal with regulatory
concerns as well as market access issues.
"It's not an issue of impeding or undermining the strength
of the regulations, as much as thinking more strategically about
how to make the systems more compatible," Shirzad said.
Also, drawing a distinction in the negotiations between
regulatory issues and market access issues is not easy since
differences in regulations can affect the ability of financial
services firms to operate in foreign markets, he said.