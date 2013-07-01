By Lesley Wroughton
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei, July 1
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei, July 1 Nearly all
national governments, not just the United States, use "lots of
activities" to safeguard their interests and security, U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday, responding for the
first time to allegations that Washington spied on the European
Union and other allies.
The EU has strongly demanded that the United States explain
a report in a German magazine that Washington is spying on the
group, saying that, if true, the alleged surveillance was
"shocking".
The Guardian newspaper said in an article late on Sunday
that the United States had also targeted non-European allies
including Japan, South Korea and India for spying - an awkward
development for Kerry as he arrived for an Asian security
conference in Brunei on Monday.
Kerry confirmed that EU High Representative Catherine Ashton
had raised the issue with him in a meeting with him in Brunei
but gave no further details of their exchange. He said he had
yet to see details of the newspaper allegations.
"I will say that every country in the world that is engaged
in international affairs and national security undertakes lots
of activities to protect its national security and all kinds of
information contributes to that. All I know is that is not
unusual for lots of nations," Kerry told a news conference.
Some EU policymakers said talks for a free trade agreement
between Washington and the EU should be put on ice until further
clarification from the United States.
Martin Schulz, president of the EU Parliament, told French
radio the United States had crossed a line.
"I was always sure that dictatorships, some authoritarian
systems, tried to listen ... but that measures like that are now
practiced by an ally, by a friend, that is shocking, in the case
that it is true," Schulz said in an interview with France 2.
Officials in Japan and South Korea said they were aware of
the newspaper reports and had asked Washington to clarify them.
"I'm aware of the article, but we still haven't confirmed
the contents of the story. Obviously we're interested in this
matter and we'll seek an appropriate confirmation on this," said
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga at a regular news
conference.
"We saw the report and will do a fact-check," a South Korean
government official said. The official declined to comment
further, saying it was a media report without any clear
evidence.
Officials in New Delhi did not have any immediate comment
but India's External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, who is
also in Brunei, told the ANI television service: : "These are
all areas of great strategic importance that we have to
cooperate and collaborate in, in counter-terrorism measures.
"I think we continue to remain in touch and cooperate and
(if) there is any concern we would convey it or they would
convey it to us," he added.
NSA SNOOPING
Der Spiegel reported on Saturday that the National Security
Agency (NSA) bugged EU offices and gained access to EU internal
computer networks, the latest revelation of alleged U.S. spying
that has prompted outrage from EU politicians.
The magazine followed up on Sunday with a report that the
U.S. agency taps half a billion phone calls, emails and text
messages in Germany in a typical month, much more than any other
European peer and similar to the data tapped in China or Iraq.
"If the media reports are correct, this brings to memory
actions among enemies during the Cold War. It goes beyond any
imagination that our friends in the United States view the
Europeans as enemies," German Justice Minister Sabine
Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger said.
"If it is true that EU representations in Brussels and
Washington were indeed tapped by the American Secret Service, it
can hardly be explained with the argument of fighting
terrorism," she said in a statement.
Revelations about the U.S. surveillance programme, which was
made public by fugitive former NSA contractor Edward Snowden,
have raised a furore in the United States and abroad over the
balance between privacy rights and national security.
Kerry said the Obama administration believes that China
could have aided the United States in its efforts to arrest
Snowden while he was in Hong Kong. Snowden is currently holed up
at an international airport in Russia, from where he has applied
for asylum in Ecuador.
"It is safe to say that the Obama administration believes
that our friends in China could in fact have made a difference
here, but we have a lot of issues that we are dealing with right
now," Kerry said.
He said he and the Chinese foreign minister had discussed
Snowden during their one-on-one meetings on the sidelines of the
summit.
(Writing by Stuart Grudgings; editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)