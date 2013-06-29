BERLIN, June 29 The United States bugged
European Union offices and gained access to EU internal computer
networks, according to secret documents cited in a German
magazine on Saturday, the latest in a series of exposures of
alleged U.S. spy programmes.
Der Spiegel cited from a September 2010 "top secret"
document of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) which it
said fugitive former NSA contractor Edward Snowden had taken
with him and which the weekly's journalists had seen in part.
The document outlines how the NSA bugged offices and spied
on EU internal computer networks in Washington and at the United
Nations, not only listening to conversations and phone calls but
also gaining access to documents and emails.
The document explicitly called the EU a "target".
A slew of Snowden's disclosures in foreign media about U.S.
surveillance programmes have ignited a political furore in the
United States and abroad over the balance between privacy rights
and national security.
According to Der Spiegel, the NSA also targeted
telecommunications at the Justus Lipsius building in Brussels,
home to the European Council that groups EU national
governments, by calling a remote maintenance unit.
Without citing sources, the magazine reported that more than
five years ago security officers at the EU had noticed and
traced several missed calls to NSA offices within the NATO
compound in Brussels.
Each EU member state has rooms in Justus Lipsius with phone
and Internet connections, which ministers can use.
Snowden, a U.S. citizen, fled the United States to Hong Kong
in May, a few weeks before publication in the Guardian and the
Washington Post of details he provided about secret U.S.
government surveillance of Internet and phone traffic.
Snowden, 30, has been holed up in a Moscow airport transit
area since last weekend. The leftist government of Ecuador is
reviewing his request for asylum.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, editing by Gareth Jones)