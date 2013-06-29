* NSA bugged offices, spied on internal networks -magazine
* U.S. agency "accessed documents, read emails"
(Adds U.S. spokesman had no comment, paragraph 5)
BERLIN, June 29 The United States has bugged
European Union offices and gained access to EU internal computer
networks, according to secret documents cited in a German
magazine on Saturday, the latest in a series of exposures of
alleged U.S. spy programmes.
Der Spiegel quoted from a September 2010 "top secret" U.S.
National Security Agency (NSA) document that it said fugitive
former NSA contractor Edward Snowden had taken with him, and the
weekly's journalists had seen in part.
The document outlines how the NSA bugged offices and spied
on EU internal computer networks in Washington and at the United
Nations, not only listening to conversations and phone calls but
also gaining access to documents and emails.
The document explicitly called the EU a "target".
A spokesman for the Office of the U.S. Director of National
Intelligence had no comment on the Der Spiegel story.
Martin Schulz, the president of the European Parliament,
said that if the report was correct, it would have a "severe
impact" on relations between the EU and the United States.
"On behalf of the European Parliament, I demand full
clarification and require further information speedily from the
U.S. authorities with regard to these allegations," he said in
an emailed statement.
Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn told Der Spiegel:
"If these reports are true, it's disgusting.
"The United States would be better off monitoring its secret
services rather than its allies. We must get a guarantee from
the very highest level now that this stops immediately."
Snowden's disclosures in foreign media about U.S.
surveillance programmes have ignited a political furore in the
United States and abroad over the balance between privacy rights
and national security.
According to Der Spiegel, the NSA also targeted
telecommunications at the Justus Lipsius building in Brussels,
home to the European Council, the collective of EU national
governments.
Without citing sources, the magazine reported that more than
five years ago security officers at the EU had noticed several
missed calls and traced them to NSA offices within the NATO
compound in Brussels.
Each EU member state has rooms in Justus Lipsius with phone
and internet connections, which ministers can use.
Snowden, a U.S. citizen, fled the United States to Hong Kong
in May, a few weeks before the publication in the Guardian and
the Washington Post of details he provided about secret U.S.
government surveillance of internet and phone traffic.
Snowden, 30, has been holed up in a Moscow airport transit
area since last weekend. The leftist government of Ecuador is
reviewing his request for asylum.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Ben Deighton in Brussels;
Additional reporting by Tabassum Zakaria in Washington; Editing
by Kevin Liffey and Eric Beech)