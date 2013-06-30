UPDATE 1-Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint - WHO
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
WASHINGTON, June 30 The U.S. government will respond through diplomatic channels to demands from the European Union that Washington explain a report in a German magazine that Washington is spying on its European allies.
"We will also discuss these issues bilaterally with EU member states," a spokesperson from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said on Sunday. "While we are not going to comment publicly on specific alleged intelligence activities, as a matter of policy we have made clear that the United States gathers foreign intelligence of the type gathered by all nations."
Demands for clarification from Europe came after a report in Der Spiegel magazine that the United States had tapped EU offices in Washington, Brussels and at the United Nations. (Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria and Deborah Charles; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
BRUSSELS, May 30 French media group Vivendi won EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its plan to gain control of Telecom Italia after pledging to sell the Italian company's majority stake in broadcasting services group Persidera.