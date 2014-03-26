BRUSSELS, March 26 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he would ensure that a planned EU-U.S. trade deal did not weaken existing consumer or environmental standards, as some critics fear.

Obama told a news conference that the U.S. and EU publics had legitimate questions on whether a trade deal would benefit their countries over the long term and whether "hard-won victories" on consumer or environmental protection would be preserved.

"I have fought my entire political career and as president to strengthen consumer protections. I have no intention of signing legislation that would weaken those protections. I have fought throughout my political career and am fighting as we speak to strengthen environmental protection for the United States so I have no interest in signing a trade agreement that weakens environmental standards," he said.