By Doug Palmer
| WASHINGTON, March 28
The United States is
expected to ratchet up pressure on the European Union to end
subsidies for Airbus by moving at the World Trade
Organization toward retaliation on European goods, an industry
official and other sources said.
"I'm hearing that the USTR will take the next step soon," an
industry official said, referring to the WTO process for
obtaining permission to retaliate, referring to the office of
the U.S. Trade Representative.
An EU plan in December for ending subsidies declared illegal
by the WTO had failed to satisfy either Boeing or the
U.S. government, the official and other sources said.
The next step in the process is for the United States to ask
the WTO for a "compliance panel" to assess whether European
governments had ended their illegal subsidies.
That could lead to U.S. sanctions on exports from Britain,
France, Germany, Spain and potentially other European nations if
the WTO panel agrees the steps taken to end Airbus subsidies
have been inadequate.
Washington has already said it could seek as much $7 billion
to $10 billion in sanctions. The process of obtaining WTO
permission could take 6 months to a year and the amount approved
could be less than requested.
Many analysts expect the two sides to reach a negotiated
settlement before any sanctions are imposed.
The transatlantic aircraft dispute is the world's largest
trade fight, affecting more than 100,000 jobs in an aircraft
market worth more than $2 trillion.
The EU has won a counter complaint against U.S. support for
Boeing at the WTO, but it is several months behind the case
against Airbus in the WTO process. The United States is now at
the stage of deciding how to comply with the ruling.
U.S. officials argue the WTO rulings show low-interest
European "launch aid" loans are more ingrained in Airbus'
business model than the $3 billion to $4 billion in research
grants and tax breaks for Boeing struck down by the WTO.
Washington calculates the WTO found European governments
gave $18 billion in illegal aid to Airbus, a figure disputed by
the aircraft manufacturer and the EU.