By Doug Palmer
| WASHINGTON, June 18
WASHINGTON, June 18 The United States and the
European Union, stung by past failures to liberalize trade, are
struggling over how to tackle regulatory barriers in areas
ranging from financial services to chemicals that pose the
biggest obstacle to a transatlantic free trade pact.
A joint U.S.-EU working group is due to deliver interim
recommendations this month on how to leverage one of the world's
largest trade relationships to create more jobs on both sides of
the Atlantic and bolster economic growth.
Businesses both in the United States and Europe want
Washington and Brussels to strike a deal that removes trade
hurdles by requiring both to accept each other's consumer- and
environmental-protection standards.
They envision an agreement in which a car tested for safety
in the United States would not have to be tested again in
Europe, or a drug deemed safe by Brussels would not have to be
approved by U.S. government experts.
There's a good chance the upcoming report from the team led
by U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk and European Union Trade
Commissioner Karel De Gucht will be no more than a
"stock-taking" of the talks so far, with the real meat of the
recommendations in a final report near the end of the year.
Peter Rashish, vice president for Europe and Eurasia at the
U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said he hopes for a forward-leaning
document that sets the stage for ambitious talks that would
begin when the final report is put out.
"We need a strong statement that a U.S-EU trade deal would
be a big boost to jobs and growth, given the challenges both the
U.S. and the EU economy face right now," Rashish said.
The United States and the EU have proven records of sealing
bilateral free trade agreements, including deals each has struck
with South Korea that some have suggested be used a template for
a transatlantic pact.
Also, tariffs on manufactured goods traded between the two
economic blocs are generally low, and there are few sectors
where dismantling the remaining tariffs would create political
opposition to a pact. That has raised hopes a deal to eliminate
the remaining duties could be struck quickly once talks begin.
DRAG ON FOR YEARS
Even so, U.S. and EU officials worry about launching
negotiations that could drag on for years without success, such
as the Doha round of world trade talks, which started in 2001
and never reached an agreement.
A joint effort late in the administration of former
President George W. Bush to eliminate European barriers to U.S.
poultry exports flopped so badly that the United States in
frustration filed a case against the EU at the World Trade
Organization.
"What you've got is a deep-seated suspicion on each side
that the other side can't deliver," said Bill Reinsch, president
of the National Foreign Trade Council, which represents major
U.S. exporters like Boeing, Caterpillar and
Microsoft.
Reinsch noted that the United States has disappointed the EU
in recent talks on allowing foreign firms to bid on more U.S.
state and local government contracts.
"So there's this extensive poking around to figure what can
be delivered," Reinsch said.
Recent consultations have driven home how difficult it could
be to address regulatory differences that impede trade in areas
from food to chemicals to financial services, although both
sides see a potentially big payoff from achieving that.
"What is really bothering companies on both sides of the
Atlantic right now is not so much tariffs, but the duplication
of regulatory requirements," a European official said.
Those are harder to tackle because they involve regulators
such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European
Medicines Agency and the European Food Safety Authority that are
outside the purview of typical trade agreements.
"I think the regulatory piece is certainly the most
challenging and I think we have to agree on what success would
look like on regulatory matters" within the 18 to 24 months both
sides hope it will take to reach a deal, Rashish said.
That would probably require a recognition that some issues
will still need further work after an initial free trade
agreement is signed, he said.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has proposed starting with
areas, such as autos, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, where the
two sides have comparable, high-level standards to protect
consumers and the environment but different specific
requirements for meeting them.
The idea would be that after determining that U.S. and EU
regulatory regimes produce similar levels of protection,
agreements would be reached to recognize each other's
requirements in those areas as essentially equivalent, thereby
removing them as barriers to trade, and setting a foundation for
moving into additional areas, Rashish said.