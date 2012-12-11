* 'Good prospects' for deal - EU trade commissioner
* U.S. security rules, regulatory barriers eyed
By Doug Palmer and Robin Emmott
WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS, Dec 11 Can Europeans, who
have balked for years at many U.S. food imports, accept a free
trade agreement with the United States that opens the door for
imports of genetically modified crops and chickens cleaned with
chlorine?
That's one of the big questions facing policymakers as the
transatlantic trading partners, both hoping to boost exports to
help their struggling economies, consider launching talks in
2013 on a free trade pact.
The United States and the 27 member states of the European
Union already have the largest economic relationship in the
world - and one of the most complicated.
Two-way goods trade totals more than $600 billion annually.
Services trade, including sales by majority-owned U.S. or EU
companies in each other's market, adds about $1.2 billion.
U.S. companies have invested around $1.9 trillion dollars in
production, distribution and other operations in the EU, far
more than in China or anywhere else in the world. EU companies
have invested about $1.6 trillion in the United States.
Still, with each side desperate to spur job creation,
President Barack Obama and European leaders formed a high-level
working group last year to consider launching a free-trade pact.
A final report has been expected this month, but with the
Christmas holidays fast approaching it could slip to January.
"What is still under discussion is whether we can figure out
a way to do it," EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht said last
week. "I believe it will not be easy but that we have good
prospects."
The idea has been kicked around for decades but never
pursued, both because of the thorny agricultural issues and
concern bilateral talks would sap energy from global trade
negotiations, but those are now all but officially dead.
The tariffs the United States and EU have on each other's
goods are relatively low and should cause few problems for
negotiators aiming to eliminate them. But differences in
regulation could be much harder to tackle.
EU FOOD BARRIERS "NON-SCIENTIFIC"
Nowhere is that clearer than in the agricultural sector,
where the United States has been frustrated for years by what it
considers the EU's "non-scientific" approach to food safety.
The EU has blocked imports of U.S. genetically modified corn
and soybeans, poultry treated with chlorine dioxide, beef
treated with lactic acid to kill pathogens and pork produced
from hogs fed ractopamine, which promotes lean meat growth.
In other words, many U.S. farm products exported to other
markets are not welcome in Europe, even though the United States
says there is ample evidence that they are safe.
"Food safety as exemplified by GMOs (genetically-modified
organisms) has been probably one of the most problematic,
controversial areas of the EU-U.S. economic relationship," said
Peter Chase, a vice president at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
But "there is a perception that slowly, things are changing
in Europe, as their farmers actually need the benefits of
science more, and as we have well over a decade now of
experience with the vast majority of GMO crops," Chase said.
The regulatory hurdles infuriate U.S. farmers, who see them
as nothing other than veiled protectionism for European farmers.
Nick Giordano, vice president for the National Pork
Producers Council, said he is optimistic the two sides will
launch free trade talks and tackle the regulatory barriers.
But he warned that farm groups are prepared to go on the war
path if their concerns are left out.
"We want this agreement to be a 21st century agreement, not
a 19th century one," Giordano said. "On all these issues, the
United States has the moral high ground."
Chase said a U.S.-EU pact could help build confidence in
each other's regulatory systems, which over time should help
change attitudes in Europe toward GMOs.
The EU recently made progress on one U.S. food concern when
the European Parliament declined to block a proposal allowing
the use of lactic acid to clean bovine carcasses, a practice
which the European Food Safety Authority has ruled is safe.
That clears the way for the European Commission, the EU's
executive body, to authorize its use, which is expected early in
2013. In turn, that should allow the United States to make full
use of an import quota allowing it to ship 45,000 metric tons of
non-hormone-treated beef to Europe each year.
The quota was the result of a deal struck in 2009 that
ended a long-running dispute over the EU's ban on beef from
cattle injected with artificial growth hormone, a practice the
United States says has been proved safe.
U.S. trade officials say they are looking for other
"confidence-building measures" from the EU before launching
talks, although the U.S. Trade Representative's office declined
to provide specific examples.
"Given the substantial commitment of resources and time
necessary for a U.S.-EU negotiation, we are seeking to maximize
our confidence that the opportunity of a trade negotiation will
help us resolve issues that have long defied solution," USTR
spokeswoman Andrea Mead said.
U.S. officials expressed disappointment in September when
the EU delayed a decision to allow U.S. wine exports to Europe
to use the word "chateau," after complaints from French wine
growing regions including Bordeaux.
European consumers associate the word chateau with wines
from a specific vineyard attached to a stately home, while in
the United States the term can be used to describe wines made
from grapes from multiple sources
U.S. VISA RULES FRUSTRATE EU COMPANIES
Meanwhile, U.S. and EU business groups are gearing up for
what they hope will be a quick negotiation that reaches a deal
before European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
finishes his second term in 2014.
European companies have their own concerns, including U.S.
security rules that require them to give two days notice before
flying to the United State and complex visa and customs
declarations that they see as non-tariff barriers that slow down
and complicate transatlantic business.
In other sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, reducing
regulatory barriers across the Atlantic could cut costs.
"We could save a lot of money by harmonizing packaging on
our pharmaceutical products for both the U.S. and the EU," a
senior German pharmaceuticals executive said. The executive
offered asthma inhalers as an example, saying the company spent
up to $10 million to prepare the product for the two markets
because of two different stands for dose counters.
"I think the stars may be aligned now in way that they have
not been aligned in the past," U.S. Ambassador to the EU William
Kennard told business leaders last week. "If we're smart we can
seize this opportunity," he said.