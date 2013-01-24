WASHINGTON Jan 24 Four Republican farm state
U.S. senators on Thursday expressed concern that possible free
trade talks between the United States and European Union may not
dismantle longstanding EU barriers to U.S. pork, beef, poultry
and other farm products.
"Our trade negotiators must demand of EU officials that
barriers to U.S. agricultural products be addressed in any
potential trade agreement," the senators said in a letter urging
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus, a Democrat, to
schedule a hearing with U.S. trade officials.
The United States and the 27 nations of the EU have been
discussing for more than a year the possibility of launching
free trade talks and are widely expected in coming weeks or
months to make a decision to take that step.
The senators - Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Pat Roberts of
Kansas, Mike Enzi of Wyoming and John Thune of South Dakota -
said they wanted a hearing because Congress has not passed
legislation, known as Trade Promotion Authority, giving the
administration specific guidelines for any talks with the EU.
"It is important we know where the discussions with the EU
stand, and what exactly has been discussed regarding barriers to
agricultural products, so we can determine for ourselves whether
the administration is adequately addressing this key trade
priority," the senators said.
The United States has been frustrated for years by what it
considers the EU's "non-scientific" approach to food safety.
The EU has blocked imports of U.S. genetically modified corn
and soybeans, poultry treated with chlorine dioxide and beef
with lactic acid to kill pathogens and pork produced from hogs
given ractopamine, which promotes lean meat growth.
U.S. trade officials have said they are looking for progress
from the EU on agriculture barriers before talks begin.
That is believed to be one of the main reasons that a
high-level U.S.-EU working group report on the expected
negotiations that was due in December still has not been
released.
"I know there is a lot of interest in whether we will decide
with our EU colleagues to launch trade negotiations," said
Andrea Mead, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representative's
office. "Our work in that regard is ongoing. We want to take the
time to get the substance right so that any agreement we might
pursue would maximize job-supporting economic opportunities."
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Eric Walsh)