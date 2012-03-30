* EU says it scrapped Airbus subsidies per WTO ruling
* US asks WTO to set up panel if talks fail
* EU says U.S. also has to comply with WTO regarding Boeing
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, March 29 The United States said on
Friday that European governments had failed to end illegal
subsidies for aircraft manufacturer Airbus and so will
be taking the first step at the World Trade Organization toward
seeking sanctions on potentially billions of dollars of European
goods.
"We refuse to stand by while American businesses and workers
are disadvantaged," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a
statement outlining Washington's intention to ask for a WTO
panel to judge whether the European Union had complied with an
earlier WTO ruling against government programs for Airbus.
"The European Union's aircraft subsidies have cost American
aerospace companies tens of billions of dollars in lost revenue,
which has cost American workers their jobs and hurt their
families and communities," Kirk said.
The United States will formally submit its request at an
April 13th meeting of the WTO Dispute Settlement Body.
It says the earlier WTO ruling shows European governments
have provided more than $18 billion in subsidized financing for
Airbus, a figure the European side disputes.
If the panel agrees the EU has not removed the offending
subsidy programs, then Europe could face punitive duties on
potentially billions of dollar of its exports to the United
States.
Washington has already said it could seek as much $7 billion
to $10 billion in sanctions. The process of obtaining WTO
permission to impose retaliatory duties could take up to a year
and the amount approved could be less than requested.
The WTO has also ruled that Boeing received some $3 billion
to $4 billion in research grants and tax breaks.
The EU says it has already complied with the ruling and
presented a document in December outlining its steps.
"We regret that the U.S. has chosen to take this step, since
the EU notified its compliance with its WTO obligations in the
package of steps taken at the end of 2011, and the U.S. has yet
to do the same in the Boeing case," EU trade spokesman John
Clancy said.
DEADLINE HAS PASSED
However, the United States has until Sept. 23 this year to
comply with the WTO's ruling on its subsidies for Boeing,
whereas the EU's deadline to scrap Airbus subsidies was last
December.
Speaking of the EU's claim it has complied already, Kirk's
office said: "However, the EU has not removed its
WTO-inconsistent subsidies, and has even provided new ones," in
an apparent reference to European government support to help
Airbus develop its latest model, the A350.
Many analysts expect the two sides to reach a negotiated
settlement before any sanctions are imposed.
The two sides held talks on the EU's compliance plan in
January but that did not resolve the dispute.
U.S. officials feel they have the upper hand in the
transatlantic dogfight. They say the WTO rulings show Airbus was
dependent on European government financing to develop "every
model of large civil aircraft," but no similar conclusion was
reached about U.S. support programs for Boeing.
"The United States remains prepared to engage with the EU in
any meaningful efforts that will lead to the goal of ending
subsidized financing at the earliest possible date," Kirk said.