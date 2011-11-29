* Looming US cargo scanning deadline a worry for EU
* De Gucht eyes possible "cocktail" of agreements with US
* Says EU will give US Airbus "compliance offer" Thursday
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 The European Union expects
to sign a cargo security pact with the United States on Tuesday
to help persuade the U.S. Congress to extend a deadline that
threatens billions of dollars in transatlantic trade.
"I hope that we can reach an agreement on secure trade,
which is economically very important," European Union Trade
Commissioner Karel De Gucht told Reuters on the eve of the
U.S.-EU Transatlantic Economic Council (TEC) meeting.
"It would make away with a lot of red tape and it could
also make away with the 100-percent container control
legislation in the U.S.," De Gucht said.
Congress passed legislation in 2007 requiring by mid-2012
that all ocean-borne cargo headed to the United States be
screened for possible security threats.
The European Union and other trading partners have
complained that the U.S. law is costly and inefficient and
contend there are better ways to achieve the same objective.
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano has
also questioned the law's practicality and pledged to ask
Congress to delay its implementation.
"We see (the expected secure trade agreement) as a major
argument in terms of postponing it," De Gucht said.
It would recognize cargo security programs in the United
States and the EU as essentially equivalent so a cargo deemed
secure by one jurisdiction could be easily unloaded in the
other, an EU official added.
De Gucht said he also expected the United States and the EU
to announce progress on Tuesday in talks on electric car trade
and to launch new discussions aimed at preventing trade
barriers in nano-technology and cloud computing.
FUTURE US-EU TRADE TALKS
The TEC meeting follows a U.S.-EU summit meeting on Monday
at the White House, where the two sides said they would
establish a working group led by De Gucht and U.S. Trade
Representative Ron Kirk to explore ways to expand trade.
That could include the negotiation of agreements to
eliminate tariffs on manufactured goods and agriculture and to
free up trade in the services sectors, De Gucht said.
"What I think we should try to do is put together a
cocktail of measures that have a high probability" of achieving
success, he said.
The United States and the EU have steered away from such
talks in past, partly because of concern about taking energy
from the Doha round of world trade talks and the difficulty of
tackling farm subsidies and tariffs on both sides.
It remains to be seen whether the political resolve exists
in Washington and Brussels to strike an ambitious and balanced
deal, but "we'll look into everything and see where we can
deliver," De Gucht said.
The two sides need to work quickly because an interim
report is due in June, before the final set of recommendations
goes to leaders late next year, he added.
AIRBUS COMPLIANCE DEADLINE
Meanwhile, the EU faces a deadline on Thursday to tell the
United States how it intends to comply with a World Trade
Organization ruling against billions of dollars of European
government subsidies for aircraft giant Airbus EAD.PA.
De Gucht confirmed the EU would give Kirk's office its
"compliance offer" on Dec. 1, but declined to say what steps
Brussels will take to modify its so-called launch-aid loan
programs to help Airbus develop new aircraft.
He also declined to say whether he thought the offer would
satisfy Washington, which has the right to seek trade sanctions
against the EU if it thinks Brussels is skirting the ruling.
"We'll see what the reaction is to it," De Gucht said.
The European Commission has had detailed discussions with
the four EU member states -- Germany, France, Spain and Britain
-- directly involved in the case and is making an "extensive"
offer, De Gucht said.
The decision against Airbus is part of a bigger trade spat,
which included an EU challenge of U.S. support for Boeing Co
(BA.N). The EU won on some significant points in that case, but
it is still in the appeals stage.
(Editing by Christopher Wilson)