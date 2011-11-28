WASHINGTON Nov 28 The United States and
European Union agreed on Monday to develop a plan to capitalize
on already strong economic ties to create more jobs and fuel
economic growth on both sides of the Atlantic.
"We must intensify our efforts to realize the untapped
potential of transatlantic economic co-operation to generate
new opportunities for jobs and growth, particularly in emerging
sectors," the two sides said in a joint statement.
"We are committed to making the EU-U.S. trade and
investment relationship -- already the largest and most
integrated in the world -- stronger," they said after a White
House meeting between President Barack Obama and European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Bill Trott)