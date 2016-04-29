NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. and European trade
negotiators said on Friday that the looming referendum on
whether Britain should leave the European Union was not
affecting their talks towards reaching a sweeping trans-Atlantic
free trade deal.
Assistant U.S. Trade Representative Daniel Mullaney and
European Commission negotiator Ignacio Garcia Bercero told
reporters that they are not considering implications of the June
23 vote as they try to reach a deal between the world's two
largest trading blocs.
"The Brexit referendum is having no effect on our current
negotiations," Mullaney said. "What we're doing now is we're
very focused on achieving the best, most ambitious,
comprehensive agreement that we can."
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)