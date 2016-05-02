UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
WASHINGTON May 2 The White House said on Monday it was not particularly concerned about reported leaks on the details of a U.S.-European Union trade deal currently being negotiated between the two sides.
The European Commission has said the documents, published by Greenpeace Netherlands, reflected negotiating positions and not final outcomes of the talks, which have been going on for nearly three years.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office said the interpretations given to the text were "misleading at best and flat-out wrong at worst."
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a briefing the administration was not particularly concerned about the leaks.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
SEOUL/WASHINGTON May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.