Oct 24 Speculative net short positions in Chicago Mercantile Exchange's Eurodollar futures fell to 718,781 contracts in the latest week to their lowest since December, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

A week ago, speculative net shorts on CME futures on what banks charge each other to borrow dollars were 915,783 contracts.

Speculators have been reducing their bearish bets on Eurodollar futures as data suggesting slowing global economic growth caused a shift in expectations on the timing that the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise short-term interest rates.

On Oct. 15, there was a massive exit of short bets in the Eurodollar and Treasury futures.

Short-term rate futures implied traders now see the central bank likely raising rates at the end of 2015. A month ago, they had signaled traders were pricing a rate hike in mid-2015.

Over the past six weeks, speculators have reduced their net short Eurodollar positions by 1.17 million contracts, which was the biggest net change on record over a comparable period.

Meanwhile, the weekly drop in Eurodollar open interest of about 872,000 was the biggest weekly fall since late March 2012. This was also the biggest weekly drop ever to occur outside of a contract expiration week.

Asset managers reduced their outright shorts in Eurodollar by 186,644 contracts to 628,723 in the latest week, while leveraged funds slashed their shorts by 369,858 to 1.806 million, according to another CFTC report released on Friday.

Bond dealers on the other hands increased their short bets in Eurodollar futures by 370,895 to 1.701 million in the latest week.