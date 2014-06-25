ATHENS, June 25 The United States will enact
legislation giving European Union citizens the right to sue in
the United States if they think their private data was released
or misused, the U.S attorney general said on Wednesday.
Allegations of vast U.S. spying programmes have complicated
EU-U.S. ties at a delicate moment in transatlantic relations, as
Brussels and Washington negotiate a free-trade pact that would
encompass almost half the world's economy.
"The Obama administration is committed to seeking
legislation that would ensure that ... EU citizens would have
the same right to seek judicial redress for intentional or
wilful disclosures of protected information and for refusal to
grant access or to rectify any errors in that information, as
would a U.S citizen," Attorney General Eric Holder told
reporters.
"This commitment - which has long been sought by the EU -
reflects our resolve to move forward," he said after a meeting
of EU and U.S. justice and home affairs ministers in Greece,
which holds the rotating EU presidency.
The EU and the United States have been negotiating since
2011 over a deal that would protect personal data exchanged
between the two, as part of efforts to crack down on terrorism.
Giving EU citizens who do not live in the United States the
right to go to U.S. courts has been a sticking point to closing
the personal data protection agreement.
EU Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding said the announcement
was "an important step in the right direction", but called on
Washington to follow through on its promise.
"Words only matter if put into law. We are waiting for the
legislative step," Reding said in a statement.
Since former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward
Snowden last year revealed U.S. surveillance programmes, the
European Commission has been highly critical of the way the
United States accesses data, and wants to impose strict rules on
how data is shared or transferred to countries outside the bloc.
A separate arrangement being renegotiated is the so-called
"Safe Harbour" agreement which allows U.S. companies to gather
customer information in Europe and send it to the United States,
beyond the EU's legal jurisdiction, as long as certain criteria
are met.
"EU-U.S. relations have been strained lately in the
aftermath of the Snowden revelations but we have worked very
hard to restore trust," EU Home Affairs Commissioner Cecilia
Malmstrom said at a news conference after the Athens meeting.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Additional reporting by Julia
Fioretti and John O'Donnell in Brussels; Editing by Alison
Williams)