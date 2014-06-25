(Adds details of agreement)
ATHENS, June 25 President Barack Obama's
administration will push the U.S. Congress to enact legislation
to give European Union citizens the right to sue in the United
States if they think their private data has been released or
misused, the U.S attorney general said on Wednesday.
Allegations of vast U.S. spying programs have complicated
EU-U.S. ties at a delicate moment in transatlantic relations as
Brussels and Washington negotiate a free-trade pact that would
encompass almost half the world's economy.
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who was in Greece for a
meeting with his EU counterparts, told reporters that the Obama
administration is committed to making sure that "EU citizens
would have the same right to seek judicial redress" on privacy
issues that U.S. citizens would have.
Holder said he would work with Congress on related
legislation. No bill has yet been introduced.
The support for the legislation is part of a deal under
which European countries are expected to share certain personal
data with U.S. authorities for law enforcement purposes,
including investigations into foreign fighters in Syria.
The EU and the United States have been negotiating since
2011 over a deal that would protect personal data exchanged
between the two as part of efforts to crack down on terrorism.
Giving EU citizens who do not live in the United States the
right to go to U.S. courts has been a sticking point to closing
the personal data protection agreement.
EU Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding said Holder's
announcement was "an important step in the right direction," but
called on Washington to follow through on its promise.
"Words only matter if put into law. We are waiting for the
legislative step," Reding said in a statement.
Since former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward
Snowden revealed U.S. surveillance programs last year, the
European Commission has been highly critical of the way the
United States accesses data, and wants to impose strict rules on
how data is shared or transferred to countries outside the bloc.
A separate arrangement being renegotiated is the so-called
"Safe Harbour" agreement, which allows U.S. companies to gather
customer information in Europe and send it to the United States,
beyond the EU's legal jurisdiction, as long as certain criteria
are met.
"EU-U.S. relations have been strained lately in the
aftermath of the Snowden revelations but we have worked very
hard to restore trust," EU Home Affairs Commissioner Cecilia
Malmstrom said at a news conference after the Athens meeting.
