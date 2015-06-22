By Phil Stewart
| BERLIN, June 22
won't let Russia "drag us back to the past", U.S. Defense
Secretary Ash Carter said in an address in Berlin on Monday, as
he accused Moscow of trying to re-create a Soviet-era sphere of
influence.
Russia's intervention in Ukraine has put NATO allies in
eastern Europe on edge and triggered a series of military moves
by the NATO alliance, including an acceleration of exercises and
the creation of a NATO rapid response force.
Carter, who will view components of that NATO force later on
Monday, said the alliance would keep the door open to an
improved relationship with Russia but said flatly: "It's up to
the Kremlin to decide."
"We do not seek a cold, let alone a hot war with Russia. We
do not seek to make Russia an enemy," Carter said. "But make no
mistake: we will defend our allies, the rules-based
international order, and the positive future it affords us all."
Carter said on Sunday the United States and NATO were
preparing militarily for the prospect that their rift with
Russia could even outlast President Vladimir Putin.
COLD WAR PLAYBOOK
During his trip this week, Carter will climb aboard a U.S.
warship in Estonia fresh from Baltic Sea drills. In Brussels, he
will meet NATO defense chiefs, and could offer more details on
plans to pre-position heavy military equipment, officials say.
Moscow has decried the new steps by NATO and threatened to
strengthen its own forces and to add more than
40 intercontinental ballistic missiles to its nuclear
arsenal this year.
U.S. officials say Ukraine has illustrated the importance of
being able to counter "hybrid warfare," the blend of
unidentified troops, propaganda and economic pressure that the
West says Russia has used there.
NATO's historic focus had been the conventional threats of
the Cold War, which ended in 1991. But Carter said NATO "will
not rely on the Cold War playbook", citing instead a combination
of military and non-military tools, including sanctions.
He encouraged Europe to keep up its sanctions -- which he
called the best tool -- for as long as it takes to change
Russia's calculus.
"The United States will not let Russia drag us back to the
past," he said.
Turning his attention to Germany, Carter commended Germany's
leadership during the Ukraine crisis. He also sought to
encourage a stronger German military role globally. Still, he
called for more defence spending "to ensure that Germany's
defense investments match Germany's leadership role."
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by Ralph Boulton)