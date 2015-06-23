By Phil Stewart
| TALLINN, June 23
pre-position tanks, artillery and other military equipment in
eastern and central Europe, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter
announced on Tuesday, moving to reassure NATO allies unnerved by
Russia's intervention in Ukraine.
Carter, during a trip to Tallinn, said the Baltic states -
Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia -- as well as Bulgaria, Romania and
Poland agreed to host elements of this equipment. Some of the
equipment would also be located in Germany.
After Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region last year, NATO
leaders agreed to step up exercises and rotations of forces
through NATO allies in eastern Europe as well as storing
hardware there for use in an emergency.
The United States had not formally disclosed where in Europe
the equipment would be stored but news reports about military
planning triggered an angry response from Moscow ahead of
Carter's trip to Europe this week.
HYBRID WARFARE
A Russian defense ministry official said stationing tanks
and heavy weapons in NATO states on Russia's border would be the
most aggressive U.S. act since the Cold War.
President Vladimir Putin announced Russia would add more
than 40 intercontinental ballistic missiles to its nuclear
arsenal this year. Carter has condemned Russia's "loose
rhetoric" involving nuclear arms.
A fact sheet provided by the U.S. military said the United
States' pre-positioning would include about 250 tanks, Bradley
infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled howitzers.
The amount of equipment that would be temporarily stored in
each country would be enough to supply either a company, so
enough for about 150 soldiers, or a battalion, or about 750
soldiers. Much of it is already in Europe, officials say.
Moscow denies providing troops or arms to pro-Russian
separatists in eastern Ukraine. But neighbouring NATO countries,
especially the Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia,
which have Russian minorities, fear Russia could foment trouble
on their territories.
U.S. officials say Ukraine has illustrated the importance of
being able to counter "hybrid warfare", the blend of
unidentified troops, propaganda and economic pressure that the
West says Russia has used there.
It also involves cyber warfare. Carter also announced plans
on Tuesday to work with an Estonia-based NATO cyber center to
help allies develop cyber defense strategies and critical
infrastructure protection planning.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by Ralph Boulton)