By Andy Sullivan and Peter Apps
| NAVARRE, Ohio/WASHINGTON
NAVARRE, Ohio/WASHINGTON May 17 The busy shop
floor at Miller Weldmaster Corp could make a great location for
an Obama campaign ad.
As workers assemble the family-owned company's hot-air
fabric welders, used to manufacture everything from inflatable
rafts to truck tarps, it's hard to know the recession of
2007-2009 ever happened.
Ten clocks on the wall of the plant in Navarre, Ohio, show
local time from Norway to New Zealand and tell Miller
Weldmaster's comeback story in a word: exports. Sixty percent of
the company's business now comes from outside the United States.
Manufacturing growth, surging exports: These are central
promises of Obama's reelection bid, especially in blue-collar
industrial states that could determine the election.
Mindful of the Indiana surprise of 2008, when a spike in
unemployment helped Obama win the reliably Republican state, the
White House has every reason to fear payback in states like
Ohio, this time from any deepening of Europe's financial crisis.
Already there are warning signs. One in four of Miller
Weldmaster's machines is sold in Europe, and sales are down 5
percent so far this year. A further drop could force the company
to consider layoffs.
"We've taken a sigh of relief - we've been over the
crunch," says Jeff Sponseller, the company's vice president of
sales and marketing. "The chance that this could happen again
brings a lot of anxiety."
Other Ohio manufacturers share that concern. Royal Phillips
Electronics, which exports X-ray machines from a 1,200-employee
facility near Cleveland, warned in April that budget cuts and
other austerity measures in Europe could hurt demand for its
products. Glassmaker Owens-Illinois Inc, based in
Perrysburg, said Europe's volatility could hit its earnings as
well.
The U.S. Commerce Department estimates that more than a
quarter of all manufacturing workers in Ohio depend on exports
for their jobs.
Against this backdrop, the Obama administration has been
involved in intense, behind-the-scenes maneuvering to steer
Europe away from the financial brink.
For the past two years, Treasury officials, including
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, have crisscrossed the
Atlantic in pursuit of solutions to Europe's problems. The
president has also been actively involved, speaking to European
leaders by phone at key moments in the region's crisis.
His instant invitation to France's newly elected president,
Francois Hollande, to White House talks on the eve of this
weekend's Group of Eight summit is evidence of a central fact in
the United States: The states that will do most to determine the
outcome of November's presidential and congressional elections
may not be swing states like Ohio but member states of the
European Union.
On condition of anonymity, a senior EU official told Reuters
it felt as if the Obama administration wanted the G8 to
cooperate in the reelection campaign. "They see the debt crisis
as the biggest likely drag on the U.S. economy between now and
November," the official said, "and so they basically want to
make sure that we find a way of muddling through."
FRANTIC SHUTTLE DIPLOMACY
U.S. officials say Europe's woes are already weighing on the
U.S. economy, which grew at a tepid 2.2 percent in the first
quarter of 2012.
Rather than a hit to exports, the real nightmare scenario
for U.S. businesses, banks and policymakers alike would be a
chaotic unraveling of the euro zone's financial system on the
scale of the crash that followed the failure of U.S. investment
bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Then, banks in the United States and beyond were pushed to
the verge of collapse by a seizing up of credit, strangling the
global economy and more than halving the value of U.S. and
global stock markets. The psychological impact demolished
consumer confidence as well as the economic track record of the
Republican administration, helping hand an historic election
victory to Obama.
For the sake of the U.S. economy and the election that no
doubt hangs on it, the White House has no wish for history to
repeat itself.
Late last year, as U.S. and European officials alike worried
the entire single European currency area might fall apart,
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner embarked on a frantic round
of shuttle diplomacy.
Between September and December he flew to Europe five times,
sometimes passing through several capitals in a day. Those
directly involved say conversations with senior policymakers
were often blisteringly blunt.
Officials say the strategy has been clear: to explain what
is at stake for the global economy, to offer up lessons from how
the United States moved to fix its banks, and to push Europe to
do whatever is necessary to hold itself together.
Geithner in April made a fresh call on the European Central
Bank, which has been less aggressive than the U.S. Federal
Reserve, to help alleviate the crisis.
Even when Europe's worries eased in the first few months of
2012, U.S. officials continued talking to their European
counterparts on an almost weekly basis.
"We've been heavily and steadily engaged with them from the
outset," Under Secretary to the Treasury for International
Affairs Lael Brainard told Reuters. "It's too important for our
exporters and our workers not to be."
Brainard, the lead U.S. official on the issue, is already
planning her next trip to Europe. It will be her ninth since
September.
HOW PERSUASIVE A PRESSURE?
When U.S. officials first raised serious worries over the
potential survivability of the euro zone at a meeting of finance
ministers from the G7 advanced economies in Canada's frozen
north in February 2010, they say European leaders simply did not
grasp the potential scale or impact of the crisis.
Amid the igloos and the dogsleds - and questions over why
Canada decided to host the event in such a costly and
inaccessible location - they outlined their fears of a potential
new crisis.
Since then, they complain, euro zone leaders have struggled
time and again to get ahead of events, only to settle on
measures that would be too little, too late.
Officials from both sides of the Atlantic with knowledge of
these discussions say that even those agreements came after
last-minute U.S. pressure, often culminating in direct
intervention by Geithner and Obama himself.
Without such pressure, these sources say, the May 2010
meeting in Brussels, which agreed on the first 110 billion-euro
bailout for Greece, might never have reached that conclusion.
U.S. officials say they were also instrumental in persuading
Europe to perform much stricter stress tests on its banks.
Without the personal intervention of Obama, one Washington
insider suggested, former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis
Rodriguez Zapatero might never have accepted that his troubled
economy could no longer sustain its economic stimulus and needed
to confront its budget deficit.
Not everyone in Europe agrees that European policy owed
quite so much to U.S. pressure. Much of what Washington wanted,
they suggest, was already in the works.
"In terms of the conversations, I think they were
effective," said one well-placed European diplomat on condition
of anonymity. "But everyone was already aware of the need to
address these issues. They were pushing at an open door."
PRESIDENTIAL TOUCH
The next European leader to get Obama's personal attention
will be Francois Hollande. When Obama phoned him to congratulate
him on his election victory on May 8, Hollande found himself
invited to the White House much sooner than he or French
officials had planned.
Given Hollande will be attending the meeting of G8 leaders
this weekend and a NATO summit that immediately follows, his
meeting with Obama on Friday has a practical logic. But analysts
and officials say there is little doubt the U.S. president will
use the opportunity to try to build rapport and stress again the
importance of European cohesion.
During his campaign, Hollande sharply criticized German
Chancellor Angela Merkel for her focus on austerity to solve the
debt crisis. Yet on Tuesday, in a visit to Berlin hours after
his inauguration, the two leaders agreed to a joint approach
even as they acknowledged their differences.
On the timing of Hollande's visit to Washington, "obviously,
there is an element of convenience here," said Philip J.
Crowley, a former State Department spokesman under the Obama
administration. "But there is also a sense of urgency. European
decisions could potentially intrude on the U.S. election."
Hollande's "pro-growth" agenda is more aligned with the
Obama administration's own stimulus spending than that of his
predecessor, Nicolas Sarkozy, who supported the German-led
"fiscal pact" that ties euro zone members to tough spending
rules. Yet the United States is anxious that Hollande soften his
election pledge to renegotiate the pact, potentially
jeopardizing the rest of a meticulously negotiated crisis plan.
Finding a compromise between the focus of Paris on growth
and Berlin's insistence on austerity could be easy when compared
with the far more difficult decisions that confront Europe.
Greece faces elections in June that could determine its
chances of staying in the euro zone. Should it leave, fears will
intensify that other countries could follow suit. If Germany
wants to preserve the euro, it may have to decide how deeply to
underwrite the more troubled Mediterranean states.
"We have much less influence over Germany, where policy is
driven by domestic politics," said Tyson Barker, a Europe
specialist and fellow at the Truman National Security Project
who says he talks to administration officials most days. "In
Greece, which itself might be on the edge of political collapse,
I'd say we have no influence at all."
REPUBLICANS READY TO POUNCE
At home, Obama's hands are largely tied.
Any new U.S. funding to the International Monetary Fund,
which could be used to help fight the euro zone crisis, is
considered a nonstarter: With many voters still simmering over
the 2008 Wall Street bailout, more U.S. funding for Europe would
play straight into Republican hands.
Republicans have tried to revoke $100 billion in previously
authorized IMF emergency funding. Although the measure was
defeated in the Democratic-controlled Senate, party leaders
could still generate awkward headlines for Obama by pushing it
in the House of Representatives.
"We haven't seen a willingness by the European Union
countries to change their addiction to government spending and
borrowing," says Republican Representative Cathy McMorris
Rogers, who is leading that effort. "It doesn't make sense to be
funneling billions of dollars to bail out Greece, Portugal,
Ireland, and other wealthy European countries."
Advisers to Mitt Romney, Obama's most likely challenger in
November, argue that Obama's poor stewardship of the U.S.
economy has left the United States exposed to the euro zone
crisis and limited the administration's ability to respond.
"We think the Obama administration has limited credibility
in Europe because they so badly mismanaged our economy here,"
said Kristen Silverberg, a former ambassador to the EU who
advises the Romney campaign on European policy.
In reply, Obama's defenders argue that the recession in
several European countries provides proof that his aggressive
stimulus effort saved the United States from a deeper slump.
"When President Obama says, 'Look, we stabilized the
financial system, we put in stimulus and the economy walked back
from the brink of collapse' ... it's very hard to do the
counterfactual. But now, Europe is the counterfactual," said
Laura D'Andrea Tyson, a former economic adviser to President
Bill Clinton who also served on Obama's jobs council.
Some say that argument will be too complicated to make on
the campaign trail.
"Most voters aren't thinking about any of this," said Paul
Krugman, the Nobel Prize-winning economist who wants further big
stimulus spending in the United States. "Voters have children,
they have lives, they have jobs. They're not interested in this
stuff except insofar as they want to know if the economy's
getting better."
RECOVERY AT RISK
Back in Ohio, jobs are easier to find than they were a year
ago. The state's unemployment rate, at 7.5 percent, is at its
lowest point since before Obama took office.
Miller Weldmaster is hiring electricians and welders, and a
natural-gas boom is luring some workers away with the promise of
six-figure incomes.
Still, memories of the recession are vivid, and the company
is redoubling its marketing efforts to keep the gathering storm
in Europe from eroding its sales further.
"When things get slow, the first thing that goes off
people's list is capital equipment," Sponseller says. The
political fallout from such a downturn, as John McCain
discovered in Indiana four years ago, can make all the
difference.
The electoral calculus for the 2012 campaign is brutally
straightforward. "In good times incumbents are rewarded," says
David Cohen, a political science professor at Ohio's University
of Akron. "In bad economic times incumbents are punished."