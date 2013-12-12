United Utilities sees lower FY revenue on accounting impact of JV
March 28 Water utility company United Utilities Group Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be slightly lower due to the accounting impact of its Water Plus joint venture.
WASHINGTON Dec 12 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday the euro area's prolonged recession appeared to be ending, though he said policymakers in the region can do more to boost employment.
"Having made significant progress on achieving financial stability, Europe is now in a position to place greater priority on boosting demand and employment," Lew said in remarks prepared for a congressional hearing.
March 28 Water utility company United Utilities Group Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be slightly lower due to the accounting impact of its Water Plus joint venture.
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
TOKYO, March 28 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded from a more than six-week low on Tuesday as a rally in the yen paused and investors bought high-yield stocks before they went ex-dividend.