WARSAW Nov 5 European concerns about alleged
electronic eavesdropping by U.S. intelligence should not be
allowed to cloud trade talks starting soon between the United
States and the European Union, U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Tuesday.
"This is a trade partnership. It has the ability to lift all
of our countries," Kerry said on a visit to Poland.
He said the partnership "is really separate from any other
issues that people may have on their minds," referring to
allegations that U.S. intelligence agencies spied on official
communications of some EU states.
Kerry, speaking alongside his Polish counterpart Radoslaw
Sikorski, also said U.S. companies, with government support,
would compete vigorously to win major defence contracts being
put out to tender by Poland.
He added that the U.S. military's plans for missile defence
in Europe, in which Poland will play a part, were "absolutely on
target."