By Lesley Wroughton
LASK, Poland Nov 5 European concerns about
alleged electronic eavesdropping by U.S. intelligence should not
be allowed to cloud trade talks next week between the United
States and the European Union, U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Tuesday.
Speaking during a visit to NATO ally Poland, Kerry also
praised his host's plans to boost defence spending and said
Washington would strongly back U.S. firms' bids for contracts.
Kerry's trip to Europe comes shortly before U.S. and
European negotiators are scheduled to start a second round of
week-long talks on Nov. 11 in Brussels to try to hammer out what
would be the world's biggest free-trade deal.
"This is a trade partnership. It has the ability to lift all
of our countries," Kerry said. "(It) is really separate from any
other issues that people may have on their minds."
European governments have asked Washington for explanations
after newspapers published allegations that the U.S. National
Security Agency (NSA) monitored the mobile phones of senior
officials, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Germany, France and Spain have been particularly upset by
the claims of U.S. mass surveillance of their communications.
Kerry said the proposed free trade deal would create the
most powerful marketplace on the face of the planet.
"Together that can have a profound positive impact to our
people, it will put millions of people to work, create new jobs,
more opportunities and it is worth pushing for," Kerry said.
"Now that should not be confused with whatever legitimate
questions exist with respect to NSA or other issues. We want to
hear from our allies, we want to have this conversation."
Referring to the role of intelligence agencies in both
Europe and the United States in protecting citizens from threats
to their security, Kerry said: "We're all in this together."
DEFENCE TIES
Kerry, speaking to reporters in Warsaw alongside Polish
Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, said the U.S. military's
plans to set up missile defence facilities in eastern Europe,
including Poland, remained on track.
A missile defence plan drawn up by a previous U.S.
administration angered Russia, prompting U.S. President Barack
Obama to reduce the scope of the deployment. After that, Poland
sought reassurances that Washington would not back out entirely.
"Obviously we will fulfil our obligations and work together
with the government of Poland with respect to the deployment,"
Kerry said.
Kerry also said U.S. companies, with government support,
would compete vigorously to win major defence contracts being
put out to tender by Poland.
Poland is the only NATO member which is increasing spending
on military equipment. It plans to spend about $45 billion over
the next decade on upgrading its armed forces.
That has attracted interest from European and U.S. defence
manufacturers whose order books have been affected by cuts in
defence spending elsewhere.
From Warsaw, Kerry flew to an air force base at Lask, about
160 km (100 miles) west of the Polish capital and site of the
first permanent U.S. military presence in Poland.
Standing beside the Polish defence minister and dwarfed by
two F-16 fighter jets, Kerry said Poland's proposed defence
investment underscored its commitment to peace and security "and
is sending a powerful message to all NATO members".
Making a strong pitch for a share of the Polish defence
spending, Kerry added: "The United States believe deeply in the
quality of the equipment that is behind me, the F-16s and other
equipment that we produce."