By Julie Haviv
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 3 U.S. investors have become
increasingly enthusiastic about buying stocks across the
Atlantic, seeing the European Central Bank's commitment to a
loose monetary policy as an invitation to bet on risk there
despite a wobbly underlying economy.
European stocks reached five-year highs early last month,
with the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares in the
region up nearly 17 percent since late June, fueled by the
massive global central bank stimulus and improvements in
economic data.
American-based investors see the potential for profit
growth, anticipating improvement in the euro zone. There is some
concern, however, that the run across the Atlantic has gotten
overzealous. Valuations are still favorable when compared with
the United States, though that gap has been narrowing.
"There are many reasons to be encouraged by Europe and I
believe there is more upside than downside in investing there,"
said Audrey Kaplan, senior portfolio manager and head of global
equities at Federated Investors in New York.
Given Europe's recent tendency for slower growth than the
U.S., it is possible most of the run has been wrung out of
markets. Germany's has gained 14 percent in just the last
three months, while Spain's has risen 16 percent.
European equity funds, which include U.S.-domiciled
conventional funds and exchange-traded funds, have seen net
inflows for 22 consecutive weeks for a net inflow of $20.5
billion year-to-date, the largest since 2006, according to
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
ETF demand ramped up in August, September and October
showing inflows at about $4 billion each. While interest slowed
in November it remained robust, with inflows through the week
ended Nov. 27 at $1.6 billion.
"This is a catch-up for investors who reduced their exposure
to Europe because of economic weakness and uncertainty, and now
they are rebuilding positions," said Todd Rosenbluth, director
of ETF and mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ in New York.
The question is whether this run has reached its peak, or
whether ECB liquidity can provide the same kind of fuel for
those markets as the Fed's stimulus did for U.S. equities. Right
now, European stocks do not look as rich as their overseas
cousins, but that doesn't mean they aren't expensive.
The U.S. S&P 500 is trading at 15.3 times expected earnings
while Europe's broad stock index, STOXX 600, is running
at 13.5 times expected earnings.
The cyclically adjusted price/earnings, or CAPE, ratio,
suggests that European equities are undervalued from a
historical perspective, according to London-based consultancy
Capital Economics.
The CAPE ratio compares the current price of a stock market
with the average level of earnings over the past 10 years after
adjusting for inflation.
That ratio for euro zone equities was recently at 12.3,
below its 30-year average of 17. The equivalent CAPE ratio for
U.S. equities is around 21.5, above its 30-year average of about
20, the firm calculated.
GERMAN STOCKS IN DEMAND
Germany's stock index has been hitting new highs nearly
every day, but its annual gain of 24 percent is below Greece's
32 percent, the best performer in the euro zone.
While Greek stocks are rebounding from historic lows, many
investors remain wary of equities from periphery countries.
Federated's Kaplan, who is part of a team that manages $2.5
billion in assets, said she is overweight German equities by 15
percent, but remains "cautious" on southern European stocks.
"We anticipate the German recovery will continue to gain
momentum into next year," Kaplan said, pointing to recent data
showing strong factory orders as euro zone car sales surged.
The ECB's rate cut pushed the euro down from a two-year
high, which should benefit Germany's export-reliant economy.
The European Commission last month forecast 1.1 percent
growth in the euro zone in 2014 after a 0.4 percent contraction
this year. U.S. GDP grew 2.8 percent in the third quarter.
Guillermo Felices, head of European asset allocation at
Barclays in London, said he recommends going "short" U.S.
equities versus long a basket of Germany's, Europe's
and Japan's indices.
Longs are bets that profit when stocks rise, while the
opposite holds true for short positioning.
To be sure, growth in the euro zone remains anemic and
unemployment is still at record highs in some countries.
"We are increasingly wary of European consumer-staple
companies dependent on emerging markets for growth and in Europe
we find fewer interesting buys among the mega-caps and many more
among mid-size to large companies," said John Allison, chief
executive at Unio Capital in New York.
Allison and others, however, believe continued improvement
in the region will drive growth. He recently bought European
equities, which at 40 percent of his global portfolio equals his
exposure to U.S. assets.
"There is no reason to believe that these flows into
European stocks will stop anytime soon," he said.
(Reporting by Julie Haviv and additional reporting by Ashley
Lau; editing by Andrew Hay)