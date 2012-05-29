WASHINGTON May 29 A top U.S. Treasury
Department official arrived in Athens on Tuesday to discuss
Greece's plans for restoring economic growth and stability,
before heading to Germany, Spain and France this week for more
talks, the department said.
Under Secretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard
"will meet with senior government officials in each country to
discuss their plans for achieving economic stability and growth
in Europe," it said in a news release.
The trip comes as the deepening euro zone crisis raises the
threat of a recession on the continent that could endanger
growth in the United States and around the world.
Brainard begins her four-day visit in Athens, the epicenter
of the Europe's economic turmoil over the past two years, and
has meetings on Wednesday in both Frankfurt and Madrid.
She will meet with officials in Paris on Thursday and then
travel to Berlin for talks on both Thursday and Friday.
Greece was forced to call repeat elections for June 17 after
a vote last month left its parliament divided evenly between
groups that support and oppose the austerity conditions attached
to its 130 billion euro bailout agreed with the European Union
and International Monetary Fund.
Growing uncertainty about whether Greece will remain in the
euro zone has reignited the 17-nation currency bloc's debt
crisis. In Spain, where the bursting of a property bubble has
severely strained banks, 10-year borrowing costs have neared the
7 percent level that drove other states to seek a bailout.