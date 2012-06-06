WASHINGTON, June 6 European leaders understand
"more than ever before" the need to move forward urgently to
address their festering debt and banking crisis, the U.S.
Treasury's No. 2 official said on Wednesday.
"European leaders appear to be moving with a little bit
heightened sense of urgency," Treasury Deputy Secretary Neal
Wolin told the Senate Banking Committee. "They have the will,
they have the capacity and I think they understand more than
ever before the urgency to start taking the actions that are
consistent with avoiding some of the most unpleasant outcomes."
Wolin said that a summit of leaders from the Group of 20
leading economies later this month would present "an important
opportunity" for European leaders, who are debating how to
recapitalize Spain's' troubled banks, to make further progress
on bank issues.