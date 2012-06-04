WASHINGTON, June 4 Europe needs to take further
steps to convince financial markets that it has done enough to
tackle a prolonged debt crisis that threatens the United States'
own fragile economic recovery, the White House said on Monday.
President Barack Obama, whose re-election hopes on Nov. 6
may hinge on whether a worsening European debt crisis stalls
U.S. growth, dispatched a top Treasury official to Europe last
week to liaise with leaders on the situation.
"Markets remain skeptical that the measures taken thus far
are sufficient to secure the recovery in Europe and remove the
risk that the crisis will deepen. So we obviously believe that
more steps need to be taken," White House press secretary Jay
Carney told reporters.
Markets are jittery over the outlook for the global economy
if the euro zone debt crisis worsens, ahead of Greek elections
this month that could spur the country's exit from the euro
common currency bloc.
Making matters worse, confidence in U.S. growth was dented
by data on Friday showing only tepid job creation in May that
nudged up the national unemployment rate to 8.2 percent.
Lael Brainard, the U.S. Treasury's undersecretary for
international affairs, visited Athens, Frankfurt, Madrid, Berlin
and Paris last week. The Obama administration had been
tight-lipped thus far about her mission, but Carney spelled out
that Washington believes Europe ought learn from U.S.
experience.
He specifically cited the mandatory re-capitalizing of top
banks imposed by the previous administration of President George
W Bush during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, as well as
rigorous stress tests of the banking industry conducted by Obama
to shore up investor confidence.
"The conversations that (Treasury) Secretary (Timothy)
Geithner, as well as Lael Brainard and others have had with
their counterparts - they've discussed how some of those lessons
that we've learned here might be applied in Europe," he said.