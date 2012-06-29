ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 29 The White House on
Friday offered a cautious welcome to the promise of fresh action
by euro zone leaders during overnight talks to tackle their
simmering debt crisis, but emphasized that the region will
require ongoing steps to resolve its problems.
"We welcome the indications that euro area leaders made
progress last night as they grapple with these challenges. We
also ... note that these difficulties will not be resolved
overnight and details remain to be worked out," said White House
press secretary Jay Carney.
The European crisis has threatened the tepid U.S. economic
recovery, together with President Barack Obama's own hopes for
re-election on Nov. 6, as voters view sluggish growth and still
high levels of unemployment as their most pressing concerns.
Euro zone leaders agreed on Friday to let their rescue fund
inject aid directly into stricken banks from next year and
intervene on bond markets to support troubled member states.
Carney reiterated Washington's longstanding position that it
was in the U.S. national interest that the euro zone remain
intact, and offered a measured endorsement of the deal struck in
the early morning hours in Europe.
"It is encouraging the leaders are looking at ways to reduce
immediate market stresses and undertake long-term reform and
integration plans to promote growth and responsible fiscal
policies," Carney told reporters traveling with Obama to
Colorado to view forest fire damage.
However, he also voiced the wariness of many in financial
markets who have watched previous European actions fall short
during the two year old crisis, pointing out that there was
still a long way to go before the region was out of the woods.
"This ... is an ongoing process of steps that need to be
taken, and prior to last night Europeans have taken significant
steps toward dealing with this. And I am sure there will be more
steps taken in the future," Carney said.