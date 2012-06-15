WASHINGTON, June 15 The United States has
measures on hand to cope with the aftermath of elections in
Greece on Sunday that could trigger global financial turmoil, a
top U.S. official said on Friday, adding that the government
will work closely with Europe to bolster market confidence if
needed.
"We are, across the U.S. government, always making sure that
we have a tool kit, and that we are well prepared for any set of
exigencies that may arise," Lael Brainard, the U.S. Treasury
under secretary for international affairs, told reporters.
The Greek elections come as world powers gather in Mexico
for a meeting of the Group of 20. The Greek ballot could decide
if the debt-plagued nation stays in the euro currency bloc or
heads toward the exit, potentially slamming global financial
markets.
Brainard, a key U.S. official on international monetary
affairs, said it was in Greek interests to stay in the euro and
stick to an agreed pact of austerity measures and international
aid, but stressed Washington was prepared for any eventually.
"There is a set of tools that are well understood and there
is always, in any time period, readiness," she told a briefing
for the White House press corp.
The G20 leaders' summit in Los Cabos, Mexico, on Monday and
Tuesday will be dominated by the euro zone debt crisis, with the
elections in Greece taking place as leaders arrive in Mexico on
Sunday.
Brainard said European leaders taking part in the summit
would be well positioned to explain what happens next to the
rest of the G20, and voiced confidence the forum would
collaborate closely to contain any post-Greek fallout.
"Everyone is well prepared, too, in the wake of the
elections on Greece, to work together to make sure there is a
path forward that is sustainable for Greece and bolsters
confidence more broadly," she said.