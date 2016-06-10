NEW YORK, June 10 IEX Group, the alternative
trading system seeking to become a U.S. stock exchange, on
Friday asked regulatory authorities for guidance on a rule
regarding proprietary trading, a request IEX said will not delay
a deadline next week for its exchange application.
Sophia Lee, general counsel at IEX, requested guidance from
staff at the Securities and Exchange Commission on Rule
11a2-2(T) of the Securities Exchange Act. The rule provides
members of an exchange an exemption to a prohibition that
disallows them from trading for their own account.
The SEC's pending decision on IEX's exchange application is
not contingent on the letter submitted on Friday, said IEX
spokesman Gerald Lam. The letter is procedural in nature, Lam
said.
The SEC granted both the Chicago Board Options Exchange and
the American Stock Exchange exemptions to the "effect versus
execute" rule in the early 2000s.
IEX, the trading venue created by a group of Wall Street
mavericks made famous in Michael Lewis' best-seller "Flash Boys:
A Wall Street Revolt," has submitted five amendments to its
application since it filed for exchange status last September.
Elements of IEX's application, which features a 350
microsecond "speed bump," have been hotly contested by Nasdaq
, the New York Stock Exchange and Bats Global
Markets.
But the application has gained widespread support among a
public that perceives Wall Street to be rigged in favor of
high-frequency traders, a narrative Lewis rammed home in his
book.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Diane Craft)