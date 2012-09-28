NEW YORK, Sept 28 Key players in the U.S. equity
marketplace, including exchanges, brokerages and trading firms,
called on U.S. regulators to set limits and track trading
activity after a glitch caused Knight Capital Group to
incur a $440 million loss this summer.
A core nucleus of entities involved in the transaction of
U.S. securities, including a clearing house and a watchdog
agency for brokerages, urged on Friday that the Securities and
Exchange Commission develop controls to better detect abnormal
trading behavior in real-time.
The so-called Industry Working Group of 16 brokerages and
trading firms, along with five U.S. stock exchange operators and
the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, also urged the SEC
to evaluate whether a longer-term consolidated control mechanism
could be built at the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp.
The group came together to address potential situations
similar to the software glitch at Knight in August that wiped
out much of its capital in just 45 minutes of errant trading and
forced the market maker to seek new funding to avoid bankruptcy.
The abnormally high order and trade volume at Knight did not
trigger recently enacted controls such as single stock circuit
breakers or clearly erroneous execution rules, and did not halt
trading before significant harm was done, the group said.
The group concluded that "supplemental controls" could help
further mitigate any technology-related risks that either are
not caught by broker-dealer risk management systems or that
occur due to some other market event.
The group said its recommendations are not meant to replace
or ameliorate existing controls that broker-dealers are subject
to. It cited the recently enacted Market Access Rule, existing
supervisory responsibilities and any future regulations.
The SEC has launched a broad review into technology issues
at major brokerage firms, specifically looking at whether they
have proper controls to address errors, people familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday. {ID:nL1E8KQFE0]
SEC staff has sent two batches of questionnaires to a
sampling of brokerages asking for detailed information about
their automated systems for order-taking and order processing,
these people told Reuters.
The SEC is convening a roundtable next week to discuss
technology issues and how to prevent problems like the one
experienced by Knight.
One topic expected to be discussed is whether brokerages
should be required to have "kill switches," a mechanism that
could quickly shut down trading before problems spread.