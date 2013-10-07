Oct. 7 Texas officials on Monday refused to
return lethal drugs they plan to use for an execution this week,
despite a demand from the provider which wanted to remain
anonymous but has been thrust into a controversy over capital
punishment.
"The drugs were purchased legally by the agency," the Texas
Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) said on Monday. "TDCJ has
no intention of returning the pentobarbital."
The statement from Texas, which executes more inmates than
any other state, comes at a time when many states are turning to
compounding pharmacies to secure lethal injection supplies after
major pharmaceutical manufacturers have said they do not want
their drugs used for executions.
The drugs mixed by compounding pharmacies are not approved
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and their use in
providing execution drugs has come under fire from capital
punishment opponents and others, who say the drugs these
pharmacies provide may not be pure and potent and may cause
needless suffering to the codemned.
Texas announced on Oct. 2 that it had purchased
pentobarbital from The Woodlands Compounding Pharmacy in The
Woodlands, Texas, near Houston. Two days later, on Oct. 4,
Woodlands demanded the drugs be returned in a letter to state
corrections officials and to the state attorney general's
office. Company owner Jasper Lovoi said he had been promised
secrecy by the state.
"It was my belief that this information would be kept on the
'down low' and that it was unlikely that it would be discovered
that my pharmacy provided these drugs," Lovoi said in the
letter. He demanded that the state "immediately return the vials
of compounded pentobarbital."
A copy of Lovoi's letter was submitted as part of a lawsuit
filed by three inmates on Texas' death row last week.
The inmates sued in part because of the state's efforts to
rely on a compounding pharmacy for execution drugs. They said
use of the drugs could be cruel and unusual punishment because
they are produced by a compounding pharmacy and are not approved
by the FDA, according to court documents.
Among the inmates suing the state is Michael Yowell,
scheduled to be executed on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Lynn
on Saturday ordered the execution of Yowell to proceed. Yowell's
attorneys said Monday they are appealing that decision to the
Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.
"The letter (from the compounding pharmacy) is further
evidence of the TDCJ's pattern of misconduct with respect to
their efforts to obtain the drugs and how they intend to proceed
with executions," said Maurie Levin, one of the attorneys
representing the three inmates.
The Texas case is 4:13-cv-02901 in the U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of Texas Houston Division.