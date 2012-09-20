Sept 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday
refused to halt the scheduled execution of a man convicted over
execution-style killings at a Texas car wash 12 years ago.
Without comment, the court rejected a request for a stay by
Robert Wayne Harris, 40, who is expected to face lethal
injection on Thursday evening.
Prosecutors said Harris, during a robbery at the Mi-T-Fine
Car Wash in Irving, Texas, on March 20, 2000, shot six
employees, five fatally at close range, after forcing them to
the floor. Harris was convicted in two of the deaths.
In his appeal, Harris, who is black, claimed that his rights
were violated when prosecutors refused to seat blacks on his
jury, leaving an all-white jury to return a guilty verdict.