March 26 Missouri officials on Wednesday executed a man convicted of abducting, raping and strangling a teenage girl who was working as a gas station attendant, a state Department of Public Safety official said.

Jeffrey Ferguson, 59, was pronounced dead at 12:11 a.m local time (0511 GMT) at a state prison in Bonne Terre, said Mike O'Connell, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Public Safety. He was the third man executed in Missouri this year. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Ken Wills)