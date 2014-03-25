By Carey Gillam
KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 25
Missouri officials
were preparing Tuesday to execute a man convicted of abducting,
raping and strangling a teenage girl who was working as a gas
station attendant.
Jeffrey Ferguson, 59, was convicted twice for killing
17-year-old Kelli Hall, kidnapping her with an accomplice as she
ended her evening shift at a metropolitan St. Louis service
station on Feb. 9, 1989. The girl's naked body was found less
than two weeks later.
Ferguson is scheduled to be executed at 12:01 a.m. local
time on Wednesday at a state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. He
would be the third man executed in Missouri this year.
Ferguson's first conviction in 1992 was overturned due to a
problem with the jury instructions. He was convicted in a second
trial and again sentenced to death.
Attorneys for Ferguson have filed several appeals to try to
delay or halt his execution. His attorneys argue, among other
things, that an FBI agent gave false and misleading testimony at
his trial.
A group of death penalty opponents have asked Missouri
Governor Jay Nixon to grant Ferguson clemency.
"Society will gain nothing from executing him. He is not the
same man he was 25 years ago," said Rita Linhardt, a spokeswoman
for Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.
But Eric Slusher, a spokesman for the state attorney
general's office, said there was nothing currently prohibiting
the state from carrying out the sentence as planned.
According to prosecutors, Ferguson had been out drinking at
a bar with a friend and then went to meet another friend at the
gas station where Hall was ending her shift. Hall was checking
the fuel levels in the station tanks when a witness saw her
forced into the back seat of a vehicle by a white male.
The next day a maintenance worker found Hall's coat and
clothes discarded at the side of the road. A farmer later found
her battered frozen body hidden in a machinery shed.
Ferguson's execution comes at a time when Missouri, and
several U.S. states, are under fire for turning to lightly
regulated compounding pharmacies for their lethal injection
drugs. Major pharmaceutical companies have stopped allowing
sales of their drugs for executions, leaving U.S. states
scrambling to come up with alternatives.
Two executions planned for March in Oklahoma were postponed
until April after the state said it was having trouble obtaining
the drugs it needs to perform executions.
Advocates for inmates say drugs from compounding pharmacies
can lack purity and potency and cause undue suffering in
violation of the U.S. Constitution's protections against cruel
and unusual punishment.
Ferguson is one of a group of Missouri inmates who sued
state officials in 2012 in a challenge to the constitutionality
of the state's execution protocols. The case is set for trial
Sept. 15.
Missouri has since made a series of changes to its execution
protocols. The state is now under scrutiny for adding layers of
secrecy to its practices, including its efforts to source drugs
from compounding pharmacies. The state has also been criticized
for carrying out executions while appeals are awaiting court
review.
