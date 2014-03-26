(Adds Ferguson's final statement, family statement)
By Carey Gillam
BONNE TERRE, Mo., March 26 Missouri officials
executed a man early on Wednesday who was convicted of abducting
a teenage girl at the gas station where she worked, then raping
and strangling her.
Jeffrey Ferguson, 59, was pronounced dead at 12:11 a.m local
time (0511 GMT) at a state prison in Bonne Terre, said Mike
O'Connell, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Public
Safety. He was the third man executed in Missouri this year.
Ferguson was twice convicted of killing 17-year-old Kelli
Hall, whom he kidnapped with an accomplice as she ended her
evening shift at a metropolitan St. Louis service station on
Feb. 9, 1989. The girl's naked body was found less than two
weeks later.
Ferguson was given a lethal injection of 5 grams of
pentobarbital, a fast-acting barbiturate at 12:01 a.m. local
time, O'Connell said.
Ferguson, covered neck to toe with a white sheet and
strapped to a gurney, mouthed words and seemed to smile as a
group of friends and family blew him kisses just as the drugs
began to flow, said a Reuters reporter at the prison.
His legs made a flurry of kicking motions under the sheet
but he quickly appeared to slip into unconsciousness and took
only a few shallow breaths before becoming still. Two young
women in the family witness room began to cry.
"She was 17 years old. She had her life in front of her,"
Jim Hall, Kelli's father, told reporters after the execution as
he choked back tears. "It's been a very long 25 years waiting
for this execution. Hopefully we can now move forward."
Ferguson's first conviction in 1992 was overturned due to a
problem with the jury instructions. He was convicted in a second
trial and again sentenced to death.
The U.S. Supreme Court late on Tuesday denied last-minute
petitions seeking to stay the execution.
Attorneys for Ferguson had filed several appeals to try to
delay or halt his execution, arguing, among other things, that
an FBI agent gave false and misleading testimony at his trial.
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon on Tuesday denied a clemency
petition for Ferguson, finding the jury's decision appropriate.
According to prosecutors, Ferguson had been out drinking at
a bar with a friend and then went to meet another friend at the
gas station where Hall was ending her shift. Hall was checking
the fuel levels in the station tanks when a witness saw her
being forced into the back seat of a vehicle by a white male.
The next day a maintenance worker found Hall's coat and
clothes discarded at the side of the road. A farmer later found
her battered and frozen body hidden in a machinery shed.
Ferguson requested and was given an oral sedative early in
the evening, prison officials said. For a final meal he ate
barbecue ribs, French fries and apple pie. Before being put to
death, Ferguson stuck his tongue out and wiggled it toward his
relatives.
"At this point in my life, I believe that I am the best man
that I've ever been," Ferguson said in a final statement. "I'm
sorry to have to be the cause that brings you all into this dark
business of execution."
Ferguson's execution comes at a time when Missouri, and
several U.S. states, are under fire for turning to lightly
regulated compounding pharmacies for their lethal injection
drugs.
Major pharmaceutical companies have stopped allowing sales
of their drugs for executions, leaving U.S. states scrambling to
come up with alternatives.
Two executions planned for March in Oklahoma were postponed
until April after the state said it was having trouble obtaining
the drugs it needs to perform executions.
Advocates for inmates say drugs from compounding pharmacies
can lack purity and potency and cause undue suffering in
violation of the U.S. Constitution's protections against cruel
and unusual punishment.
Ferguson is one of a group of Missouri inmates who sued
state officials in 2012 in a challenge to the constitutionality
of the state's execution protocols. The case is set for trial on
Sept. 15.
Missouri has since made a series of changes to its execution
protocols. The state is now under scrutiny for adding layers of
secrecy to its practices, including its efforts to source drugs
from compounding pharmacies. The state has also been criticized
for carrying out executions while appeals are awaiting court
review.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Bonne Terre, Mo. and Eric M.
Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Ken Wills and Andrew Heavens)