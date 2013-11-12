By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES Nov 12 Larry Flynt, the publisher
of the porn magazine Hustler who was shot and paralyzed in 1978,
has gone to court to object to the pending execution in Missouri
of a convicted serial killer he says fired the bullet that put
him in a wheelchair.
Flynt opposes the death penalty and wants Joseph Paul
Franklin, who has been convicted of killing eight people from
the late 1970s to 1980 in racially motivated attacks, to spend
the rest of his life in prison.
Franklin, an avowed white supremacist, is due to be executed
on Nov. 20.
Hoping to halt the execution, the American Civil Liberties
Union of Missouri filed court papers on Flynt's behalf over the
weekend seeking to have a court unseal documents about the
qualifications of an anesthesiologist who would take part in the
execution.
Flynt said in the filings that he was skeptical that an
anesthesiologist on the execution team who has been identified
only as "M3" was board certified, because the American Board of
Anesthesiology will not certify anyone who takes part in
executions.
"I believe that I and other members of the public have a
right to review evidence upon which this court relied in making
its factual findings about M3, but cannot do so because it is
under seal," Flynt wrote in the papers, filed in federal court
for the western district of Missouri.
Flynt, 71, told the court he has a "particular interest" in
the pending execution because Franklin confessed to shooting him
in 1978 outside a Georgia courtroom where Flynt was standing
trial on obscenity charges. Flynt was left paralyzed.
Public support for the death penalty in the United States,
while still strong, has waned in recent years, and some states
have faced difficulty in obtaining execution drugs because
European pharmaceutical companies have cut off supplies.
A spokesman for the Missouri Attorney General declined to
comment.
WOULD LOVE 'AN HOUR IN A ROOM WITH HIM'
Flynt, whose life was portrayed in the 1996 movie "The
People vs. Larry Flynt," is making the effort to save Franklin's
life even though the Southern California resident said in an
opinion piece last month in the Hollywood Reporter that he has
his own ideas of how Franklin should be punished.
"I would love an hour in a room with him and a pair of
wire-cutters and pliers, so I could inflict the same damage on
him that he inflicted on me," Flynt wrote in the piece, which
was included as an exhibit in the court papers.
Flynt founded Hustler magazine in 1974, and his empire now
includes a casino in the Los Angeles area. The shooting that
left him paralyzed from the waist down came after Hustler
published a photo spread of a black man and a white woman.
Flynt's objection to the execution follows a move by
Missouri last month to adopt the drug pentobarbital for
executions, after abandoning plans to put to death inmates with
the drug propofol.
The plan to use propofol drew strong opposition, especially
in Europe where 90 percent of the drug is manufactured.
Franklin has been convicted of eight racially motivated
murders in Ohio, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin and Missouri,
according to hate group tracker the Southern Poverty Law Center.
He is set to be executed for shooting Gerald Gordon to death in
the parking lot of a St. Louis-area synagogue in 1977.
Franklin joined the American Nazi Party as a teen and
changed his name in 1976 from James Clayton Vaughn Jr., adopting
Joseph Paul from Adolf Hitler's minister of propaganda Paul
Joseph Goebbels and Franklin from U.S. founding father Benjamin
Franklin, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Aside from his convictions, he has confessed to a number of
other killings, the Center said.
