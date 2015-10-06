Oct 6 A Montana judge ruled on Tuesday that one
of the drugs planned for use in a lethal injection mix violates
state law, effectively putting a hold on executions in the
state, which has only two inmates on death row.
Montana law stipulates that one of the drugs in its lethal
injection mix must be an "ultra fast-acting barbiturate" and the
current drug intended to play that role, pentobarbital, does not
meet that criteria, District Court Judge Jeffrey Sherlock said
in his ruling.
The decision is unlikely to have any immediate impact in
Montana, which has no executions planned and has conducted only
three since 1976, when the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the
death penalty. The last one was in 2006.
"The State of Montana is hereby enjoined from using the drug
pentobarbital in its lethal injection protocol unless and until
the statute authorizing lethal injection is modified in
conformance with this decision," the judge wrote.
The Montana Attorney General's office was studying the
decision and would not comment on the ruling, a spokeswoman
said.
Montana's three-drug lethal injection procedure was struck
down about three years ago by a state court judge for differing
from a two-drug protocol spelled out in law in the state.
"The state has had multiple opportunities to correct the
problems with the death penalty protocol. And each time they
came up with a new flawed procedure," said Jim Taylor, legal
director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana,
which has been fighting the execution protocol.
Fourteen states have used pentobarbital in executions,
according to the Death Penalty Information Center, which
monitors capital punishment in the United States.
Pentobarbital, a barbiturate that is often the drug of
choice for physician-assisted suicide in Europe, is also used to
euthanize animals.
Citing ethical reasons, drug-makers, mostly from Europe,
began about four years ago banning sales of drugs for use in
executions. States were forced to find new combinations and
turned to lightly regulated compounding pharmacies, which can
mix chemicals, for their execution drugs.
