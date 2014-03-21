By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND, March 21
CLEVELAND, March 21 Ohio rejected a request from
a death row inmate to donate a kidney to his mother, saying
there was not enough time for transplant surgery ahead of the
execution.
Ronald Phillips, 40, convicted of the rape and murder of a
3-year-old girl, had his execution postponed by Governor John
Kasich to July 2 from November to see if the inmate could make
the donation of organs, including a kidney to his mother, who
Phillips said suffers from kidney disease.
The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said on
Friday it gave Phillips a March 23, 2014, deadline to undergo
the kidney transplant, or any other transplant, to family
members.
"It appears certain Mr. Phillips will not be undergoing any
organ donations and transplantation surgery on or before March
23, 2014," the department said in a letter to Phillip's lawyer,
adding the execution would go on as scheduled.
In January, the department denied a broad request from
Phillips for harvesting organs after the execution, saying it
was not equipped to do so, and that the process may not be
medically feasible.
"Mr. Phillips should be advised that despite his wish to
donate his organs post-execution, his request may not be honored
by any federally approved procurement and/or hospital transplant
center," it said.
The department left the door open for the kidney transplant
and for the family to harvest any organs or tissue after the
state handed over the body to them.
It also noted that as of January, the mother did not appear
to be on a federal waiting list for organ donations and there
was no request from a federally approve transplant hospital for
Phillips to donate his kidney to her.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)