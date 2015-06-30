June 30 Oklahoma is looking to resume executions
as soon as August after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled this week
that a drug used in the state's lethal injection mix was
appropriate and legal, officials said on Tuesday.
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt has filed a request
with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to set execution
dates for three death row inmates who were a part of the suit
before the U.S. Supreme Court - Richard Glossip, John Grant and
Benjamin Cole, all convicted murderers.
Lawyers for the inmates argued the drug, a sedative named
midazolam, cannot achieve the level of unconsciousness required
for surgery, making it unsuitable for executions.
"Despite the Court's unwillingness to step in on this
important issue, and given the substantial risk of harm,
litigation surely will continue," said Dale Baich, one of the
attorneys for the inmates.
Florida, which has used the drug in 11 lethal injections,
had placed a hold on executions while the case was before the
court. It also plans to resume executions soon.
The drug is also used in Ohio and Arizona, which do not have
any executions currently planned for the rest of the year,
according to the Death Penalty Information Center, which
monitors U.S. capital punishment.
The Supreme Court found on Monday that midazolam did not
violate the U.S. Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual
punishment, a ruling that provoked a caustic debate among the
justices about the death penalty.
The three-drug process used by Oklahoma has been under
scrutiny since the troubled April 2014 execution of convicted
murderer and rapist Clayton Lockett.
He could be seen twisting on the gurney after death chamber
staff failed to place the intravenous line properly. The
execution was called off but he died about 45 minutes after it
started because of lethal injection chemicals that had
accumulated in his tissue.
States that have the death penalty have had difficulty
obtaining drugs for lethal injections after pharmaceutical
companies, mainly in Europe, banned sales to prison systems for
ethical reasons.
States were forced to find new combinations and turned to
lightly regulated compounding pharmacies, which can mix
chemicals, for their execution drugs.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said it would use the
same three-drug combinations in the Lockett execution for future
executions but the amount of midazolam would be increased.
(Reporting by Heide Brandes in Oklahoma City and Jon Herskovitz
in Austin, Texas; Editing by Peter Cooney)