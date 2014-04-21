By Heide Brandes
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 21 Two Oklahoma inmates,
including one scheduled for execution on Tuesday, won stays of
executions on Monday when the state's highest court ruled the
inmates have a right to challenge the secrecy over the drugs the
state intends to use to put them to death.
In a 5-4 decision, the Oklahoma Supreme Court stayed the
executions of Clayton Lockett, scheduled for 6 p.m. local time
Tuesday, and Charles Warner, scheduled for April 29, "until
final determination of all the issues presently pending" are
addressed, the court ruling states.
The case raised "grave first impression constitutional
issues," the court ruling states.
"We are relieved, and extremely grateful to the Oklahoma
Supreme Court for its reasonable decision to stay the scheduled
executions...," said attorneys Susanna Gattoni and Seth Day, in
a statement. The two jointly represent Lockett and Warner.
"In order for the courts to be able to do their job of
ensuring that all state and federal laws are followed, they must
have complete information about the drugs intended for use in
executions, including their source," the attorneys said.
Lockett was convicted of shooting to death a 19-year-old
woman whom he and two other men kidnapped in June 1999. Warner
was convicted of raping and murdering an 11-month-old child.
Oklahoma officials had no immediate comment.
Attorneys for death row inmates in several U.S. states have
been raising a series of arguments over lethal injection drugs
as more states turned to lightly regulated compounding
pharmacies for supplies. Makers of drugs traditionally used in
lethal injections have largely stopped making the drugs
available for executions.
Attorneys for the inmates argue that the drugs, which are
not FDA-approved, could cause unnecessarily painful deaths,
which would amount to cruel and unusual punishment in violation
of the U.S. Constitution.
And they say moves by Oklahoma, Missouri and other states to
keep the source of their compounded lethal injection drugs
secret is a violation of the inmates' rights. They argue they
also should have details about the purity and potency of the
drugs.
Similar arguments over state secrecy were being pressed this
week by lawyers for Missouri death row inmate William Rousan,
who is scheduled for execution at 12:01 a.m. central time on
Wednesday.
Rousan, 57, was convicted of murdering 62-year-old Grace
Lewis and her 67-year-old husband in 1993 in a plot to steal the
farm couple's cattle.
