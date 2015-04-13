South Korean IPOs charge ahead despite tensions
* Pipeline expected to include Jin Air, Kyobo Life, Celltrion
April 13 The Tennessee Supreme Court has suspended executions for four men on death row while courts decide the constitutionality of the state's use of lethal injection.
The ruling, filed on Friday, effectively suspends all executions in Tennessee, since the court had previously vacated execution dates for other inmates on death row. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Pipeline expected to include Jin Air, Kyobo Life, Celltrion
* Phase 3 Octave studies of oral tofacitinib in ulcerative colitis results published in the New England journal of medicine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: