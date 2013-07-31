By Karen Brooks
| AUSTIN, Texas, July 31
AUSTIN, Texas, July 31 Texas was scheduled to
execute on Wednesday a man convicted of killing two truck
drivers in a fit of road rage after one of the drivers pulled a
semitruck in front of his motorcycle on the highway, missing him
by inches.
Douglas Feldman, 55, was due to die by lethal injection
after 6 p.m. local time at a state prison in Huntsville, Texas.
Feldman was convicted of capital murder in 1999 in the
August 1998 shooting deaths of Robert Everett and Nick
Velasquez, both 18-wheeler truck drivers who encountered Feldman
on a highway north of Dallas, according to an account by the
Texas Attorney General's Office.
Feldman's appeals included the argument that his trial
lawyers were deficient, a juror was improperly dismissed, and
the jury was given improper instruction. All those appeals were
denied.
Feldman was riding his motorcycle on a highway in Plano,
Texas, when Everett's semitruck cut him off, the report said.
An enraged Feldman fired several shots into the back of the
trailer before he reloaded, pulled up next to the truck cab and
fired into Everett's window, killing him, the report said.
He checked to make sure Everett, 36, was dead before
continuing home, but 45 minutes later and 11 miles down the
freeway, Feldman saw another 18-wheeler with its driver,
62-year-old Velasquez, fueling up at a gas station.
Feldman pulled into the station, killed Velasquez with two
gunshots to the back, and then drove home, the report said.
Authorities said one week later Feldman shot Antonio Vega
three times as he was standing outside a fast-food restaurant.
Vega survived and a witness turned in Feldman's license plate
number. Feldman's gun matched the weapon used in the shootings
of all three men, the report said.
At trial, Feldman testified that the shootings were a result
of his anger at Everett for cutting him off and said "he had
shot Mr. Velasquez because the man was standing beside an
eighteen-wheeler, which caused Feldman to 'explode again in
anger'," according to the attorney general's report.
During the punishment phase of his trial, during which
several witnesses testified about violent encounters with
Feldman, prosecutors presented letters he had written in jail to
an ex-girlfriend after his arrest on the capital murder charge.
In the letters, Feldman compared killing people to "hunting
game animals," the report said, adding that he also described
fantasies about walking through Dallas-area stores and shooting
shopkeepers who had angered him, or taking deadly revenge on
police for a traffic citation.
"He wanted to kill people who disturbed his quiet and then
desecrate their corpses," the report said.
Feldman would be the 21st person executed in the United
States so far this year and the 11th in Texas, which has put to
death more people than any other state since the death penalty
was reinstated in the U.S. in 1976.
