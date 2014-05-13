(Recasts with appeals court ruling)
By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas May 13 A U.S. appeals court
granted a stay of execution for a Texas inmate hours before he
was to be put to death on Tuesday to see if the punishment
should be suspended because the convict was intellectually
disabled.
Convicted rapist and murderer Robert James Campbell was set
to be the first inmate executed in the United States since a
botched lethal injection in Oklahoma in April raised new
questions about capital punishment.
"Campbell and his attorneys have not had a fair opportunity
to develop Campbell's claim of ineligibility for the death
penalty. In light of the evidence we have been shown, we believe
that Campbell must be given such an opportunity," a three-judge
panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit wrote
in a decision issued on Tuesday.
Texas officials were reviewing the court's order and had no
further comment, said Lauren Bean, spokeswoman for the Texas
Attorney General's office.
Lawyers for Campbell also asked the U.S. Supreme Court for a
stay on grounds that the problems in Oklahoma and secrecy
surrounding execution drugs demand a halt to allow for a sober
reflection on how the death penalty is carried out.
Campbell, 41, was convicted along with a co-defendant of
kidnapping Alexandra Rendon from a Houston gas station in 1991.
The pair drove her to a desolate area, raped her and then told
her to run.
Campbell then shot her in the back and left her to die,
stealing her car to get away.
He was to have been put to death by lethal injection at the
state's death chamber in Huntsville at 6 p.m. CDT (2300 GMT).
About two weeks ago, Oklahoma attempted to halt the
execution of convicted murderer Clayton Lockett after what
prison officials said was a blown vein that made them unsure if
the lethal cocktail was being properly administered.
Lockett, mumbling and in apparent pain on a prison gurney
with an IV in his groin, died of an apparent heart attack 43
minutes after the procedure started. The execution was the
state's first using a new three-drug lethal injection mix.
The White House said the Oklahoma execution failed to meet
humane standards. President Barack Obama said it raised
questions about the death penalty and that he would ask the U.S.
attorney general to look into the issue.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Additional reporting by Brendan
O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Edith Honan, Mohammad Zargham
and Dan Grebler)